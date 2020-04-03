BCB appoints first brand ambassador

Damien Guichard, bar manager at the Truffle Pig since 2019, has been named Bar Convent Berlin’s first brand ambassador.

Guichard, 32, has worked in some of Berlin’s top cocktail bars and will now act as brand ambassador for the trade show alongside his current role at Truffle Pig.

“Having the international BCB here in our own city is really very special for us as bartenders in Berlin. The trade show brings us together with colleagues and brands from around the world, so I am particularly pleased to be able to put my stamp on this event,” said Guichard.



“As a BCB brand ambassador I have the chance to collaborate on projects aimed at the bar community – projects that reflect the full variety of brands and products available on the global market.”