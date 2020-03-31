Catena Zapata tops The World's Most Admired Wine Brands 2020

Argentina’s Catena Zapata has topped this year’s list of The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands, conducted in association with market research specialists at Wine Intelligence.

The brands were chosen by Drinks International’s academy of global drinks buyers and wine experts, including professionals from 48 different countries.

Drinks International editor Martin Green said: “There are thousands of wineries vying for attention on a global basis, but just 50 elite brands have made the cut. To win a place on this prestigious list is a tremendous achievement, as there are a number of fantastic producers that missed out.”

Catena Zapata is a family-owned winery located in Mendoza and is famed for producing some of the world’s finest Malbec.

Last year’s winner Penfolds, which is Treasury Wine Estates’ flagship Australian wine brand, has dropped one place to second while Torres from Spain finished third.

Previous winner Concha y Toro from Chile finished fifth and Antinori was the highest-ranking European producer at number six. However, Europe was represented 22 times in the list, which is more than any other continent.

The World's Most Admired Wine Brands is now celebrating its 10th anniversary and has become one of the most anticipated releases of the year for many wine producers.

Wine Intelligence’s chief operating officer, Richard Halstead added: “Wine Intelligence was delighted to support the Drinks International Most Admired Wine Brands publication this year. We believe that our experience in running robust, confidential surveys and voting systems among the world’s leading figures in the wine industry aligns well with the process that has been established.”