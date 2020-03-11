Bombay Sapphire launches first flavoured gin

Bombay Sapphire has launched its first flavoured gin variety called Bramble which will roll out globally to both on and off trade markets.

Bramble (37.5% abv) combines natural flavouring and its house style vapour-distilled gin with no added sugar, which the brand believes differentiates itself from other flavoured gins.

“We’ve been really patient to get the product right because we wanted it to be different from the others,” said Victoria Morris, global vice president, Bombay Sapphire.

“We see that consumers around the world are still excited by products which are made naturally and that’s exactly what Bramble offers.”

According to Morris, 80% of the growth of the gin category has been led by flavoured gins and Bramble will remain a permanent member of the brand’s portfolio.

Morris added: “We think that emerging markets around the world will be a big focus for Bramble while GTR could prove a success point too.

"We also have an exciting load of gin innovation coming through which will be announced in the next one to two years.”

Ivano Tonutti, Bombay Sapphire master of botanicals, added: “Launching a flavour expression was always going to take time as it’s important that the taste experience comes purely from natural botanicals and ingredients.



“This is so we can offer even the most discerning gin drinkers the right balance of fruit flavour without compromising the quality of our core product. Master distiller Dr Anne Brock and I worked closely and carefully to infuse our gin with a maceration of berries that have been harvested at their ripest moment.”

Bombay Bramble carries an RRP £23 and will be available from 13 March.