ProWein 2020 is postponing its show in Dusseldorf this month due to Coronavirus fears.

Drinks International works in partnership with Prowein, and therefore its World’s Most Admired Wine Brands awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on Sunday 15 March, will now be postponed to work alongside the new awaited dates from Prowein organisers Messe Dusseldorf.

Drinks International will make a public announcement for its new date for the awards party once a public announcement for Prowein is made.