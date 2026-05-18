Altamura Distilleries launches in Japan

18 May, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

Altamura Distilleries has announced its entry into Japan through a strategic partnership with N.Experience Ltd.

N.Experience Ltd will lead the importation, distribution and market development of Altamura Distilleries in Japan, with a focus on premium bars, luxury hotels, chef-led restaurants and cocktail destinations. 

Frank Grillo, founder of Altamura Distilleries, said: “Japan is one of the most exciting and respected drinks markets in the world, so this launch is a hugely important moment for us. There is an extraordinary appreciation for craft, precision and hospitality in Japan - values that deeply resonate with our own philosophy.”

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