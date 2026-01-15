Eagle Bar at The Chancery Rosewood appoints Maura Lawrence Milia as general manager

15 January, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

As general manager of Eagle Bar, Milia will oversee day-to-day operations, team leadership, and guest experience at the rooftop venue, working closely with Liana Oster, director of bars at The Chancery Rosewood.

Milia brings more than a decade of experience operating at some of the world’s top bars, with 10 years at The Connaught Bar where she covered the role of bar manager.

She was also the recipient of Bar Manager of the Year at the 2022 CLASS Bar Awards and listed in the 2022 and 2024 Drinks International Bar World 100 ranking.

In 2024, Milia co-founded three hospitality concepts, Outline, Café Arixi, and Copal, across Mexico City and Oaxaca.

Eagle Bar is located at The Chancery Rosewood, set within the former US Embassy on Grosvenor Square, London. 

The cocktail list features narrative-led serves, supported by a food menu of bar snacks and a wine and spirits programme with an American focus.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, bar, bars, manager, general, general manager, experience, bar manager, day, class, eagle, bar world 100, world 100, milia, rosewood, chancery, chancery rosewood, eagle bar, drinks international bar, world 100 ranking, founded three hospitality, co founded three




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky and Laura Grassulini

Is the golden era of cocktail competitions over?

Danil Nevsky and Laura Grassulini discuss the current landscape of cocktail competitions – and what comes next

Instagram

Facebook