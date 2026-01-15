Eagle Bar at The Chancery Rosewood appoints Maura Lawrence Milia as general manager

As general manager of Eagle Bar, Milia will oversee day-to-day operations, team leadership, and guest experience at the rooftop venue, working closely with Liana Oster, director of bars at The Chancery Rosewood.

Milia brings more than a decade of experience operating at some of the world’s top bars, with 10 years at The Connaught Bar where she covered the role of bar manager.

She was also the recipient of Bar Manager of the Year at the 2022 CLASS Bar Awards and listed in the 2022 and 2024 Drinks International Bar World 100 ranking.

In 2024, Milia co-founded three hospitality concepts, Outline, Café Arixi, and Copal, across Mexico City and Oaxaca.

Eagle Bar is located at The Chancery Rosewood, set within the former US Embassy on Grosvenor Square, London.

The cocktail list features narrative-led serves, supported by a food menu of bar snacks and a wine and spirits programme with an American focus.