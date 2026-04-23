Diageo opens $415m Alabama manufacturing site

Diageo North America has opened a new 360,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehousing facility in Montgomery, Alabama.

With a multi-million case annual production capacity, Diageo Montgomery comes with the aim to “build greater resiliency and agility into the company’s supply chain footprint in North America, while making its operations more sustainable”, the company said.

“The opening of Diageo Montgomery marks an important step forward in building the agile, future‑ready supply network that our business demands. This site reflects our long‑term commitment to accelerating innovation, ensuring our iconic brands reach consumers with greater speed and significantly lower environmental impact, and investing in local communities,” said Marsha McIntosh, president of North America supply at Diageo.

The site features five on‑site automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to support lower‑carbon operations, advanced technology in high‑speed bottling lines, energy‑efficient infrastructure, and advanced water and energy metering technology.

Representing an investment of approximately US$415 million, Diageo Montgomery will employ around 100 full‑time team members, while bringing the company’s beverage alcohol brands closer to customers across the Southern United States.

Alabama governor Kay Ivey added: “This facility not only brings quality jobs to our state, but also strengthens our position as a leader in manufacturing and global commerce. We are proud to support Diageo’s growth and the lasting impact it will have on our communities.”