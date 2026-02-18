Giusy Castaldo and Miguel Mora launch hospitality consultancy

The duo has built extensive experience across the international bartending landscape, with Castaldo having worked at London’s Baccarat Bar at Harrods and Kwãnt Mayfair, as well as heading up the Kwãnt By The Sea project.

Mora brings 15 years of experience in the Latin American hospitality sector, including most recently a seven-year tenure at Alquímico in Cartagena.

“With Gem Studio, we want to create experiences that are not just beautiful or innovative, but that genuinely make people feel seen, supported, and inspired,” said Castaldo. “It’s about leaving a positive mark that lasts far beyond the glass or the moment.”

The consultancy will be based between the Castaldo’s and Mora’s home countries, Italy and Colombia respectively, as well as Miami, Florida.

“What excites me most about Gem is the chance to explore and experiment without losing our sense of responsibility,” said Mora.

“We’ve seen how important it is to create systems that protect and support the people behind hospitality. Creativity is powerful, but it only becomes truly meaningful when it respects people, culture, and the environment around every project.”