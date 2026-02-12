Tim Etherington-Judge launches sustainability operating system for drinks brands

Tim Etherington-Judge, founder of Healthy Hospo and co-founder of Avallen Spirits, has announced the launch of Alkatera, a digital sustainability tool for the drinks industry.

Etherington-Judge has built the 360° online platform to provide industry-specific analytics across four critical impact areas including brewing, distilling and fermentation operations to provide precise water, waste, land, biodiversity and carbon impact data.

From creating product life cycle assessments to measuring the gender pay gap, brands can track their environmental, social, and governance metrics from carbon emissions, environmental impact and supply-chain data to diversity metrics and charitable contributions.

This aims to avoid data that is scattered across multiple spreadsheets and emails, reducing the time and resource burden associated with sustainability management.

The platform will soon provide a high-risk ‘what-if’ scenario function using a digital sandbox. Brands can simulate changes to recipes, sourcing or packaging and instantly see the environmental impact before committing to production.

“I created Alkatera to make sustainability easier for all drinks brands. Reducing the time burden, providing the expertise and experience I gained in launching Avallen, and turning what is often complex and inaccessible into something intuitive and cost-effective. Everything environmental, social and governance reporting, lives in one place,” said Etherington-Judge.