Alexandre Bonnet and Fidora join Bibendum portfolio

Wine specialist Bibendum has announced it is now the UK distributor of champagne producer Domaine Alexandre Bonnet, and prosecco producer Fidora.

Four sparkling wines from each producer are available to the UK on-trade through Bibendum, and to independent merchants through its sister brand, Walker & Wodehouse.

Domaine Alexandre Bonnet is an estate in the village of Les Riceys in the Côte des Bar, an hour from Burgundy.

Andy Craig, wine buyer for Champagne, said: “Domaine Alexandre Bonnet adds real authenticity to Bibendum’s champagne portfolio. They’re expressive and vinous, with a clear sense of place, while offering outstanding value for their quality. Domaine Alexandre Bonnet is a grower champagne that offers our customers genuine differentiation on the list.”

Fidora is one of Italy’s organic estates, led by fourth‑generation winemaker Emilio Fidora.

Lizzy Unite, senior wine buyer for Italy, said: "In a category as crowded as prosecco, genuine distinction can feel rare: it’s a must have on a list but often lacks the magic. Fidora not only offers outstanding value, they also bring back the sparkle, reminding us just how soulful, terroir‑driven and craft‑led prosecco can be."