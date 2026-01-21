BCB London announces refreshed educational programme for 2026

The UK’s largest trade fair, BCB London, returns to Tobacco Dock on 11 to 12 May with a new educational programme.

To oversee the curation and delivery of the educational arm of the show, BCB London has also announced the arrival of hospitality consultant and co-founder of multiple UK bars including The Cocktail Trading Co, Filthy XIII and Royal Cocktail Exchange, Elliot Ball as its new director of education.

Alongside a revamped educational programme, the 2026 show will feature an expanded Local Heroes showcase spotlighting “people, products and stories shaping the British Isles’ drinks scene”.

The initiative aims to give homegrown brands a dedicated platform to connect directly with BCB attendees.

Petra Lassahn, BCB director said: “Launching BCB London taught us a great deal, from timing and logistics to what the UK and wider international market really wants from a trade show..

“What became very clear is that BCB London is not another version of Berlin. Each show serves a different market and purpose, and both have a valuable role to play. We are convinced there is a real need for both shows, each with its own identity, and London has firmly earned its place in the BCB calendar.”

Speaking about bringing BCB back to London for its second year, Jack Sotti, BCB London’s brand ambassador, said: “The response from the trade in year one demonstrated there is a genuine appetite for a show that speaks directly to the international bar and beverage community – and 2026 gives us the chance to build on that energy and do even more.”