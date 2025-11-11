R&B Distillers acquires majority stake in Feragaia

11 November, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Non-alcoholic Scottish spirit brand Feragaia has received a majority investment from independent luxury goods group Chanrossa.

Feragaia will join R&B Distillers, the spirits and drinks business of Chanrossa, which also owns Scotch whisky producer Isle of Raasay Distillery.  

The investment will provide Feragaia with resources and expertise to scale production and aims to further establish the no-alcohol category internationally.  

“According to IWSR, 82% of people who drink alcohol-free spirits also enjoy alcoholic drinks, yet there’s still a perception that non-alcoholic options are only for non-drinkers. Feragaia was created to challenge that divide and prove that choosing not to drink alcohol doesn’t mean compromising on flavour or experience,” said Bill Garnock, co-founder of Feragaia.

“Partnering with Chanrossa allows us to take that message further, scale sustainably, and share Scotland’s Free Spirit with a global audience.” 

R&B Distillers holds the controlling stake in the business, however, Feragaia's co-founders will remain as shareholders.

Feragaia will continue to be distributed in the UK by Cask Liquid Marketing until 31 January 2026.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

The future for bar shows

The way in which cocktail culture is championed has morphed over the years, but Danil Nevsky says the way forward is to put an emphasis on greater inclusion of the general public in bar shows

Instagram

Facebook