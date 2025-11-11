R&B Distillers acquires majority stake in Feragaia

Feragaia will join R&B Distillers, the spirits and drinks business of Chanrossa, which also owns Scotch whisky producer Isle of Raasay Distillery.

The investment will provide Feragaia with resources and expertise to scale production and aims to further establish the no-alcohol category internationally.

“According to IWSR, 82% of people who drink alcohol-free spirits also enjoy alcoholic drinks, yet there’s still a perception that non-alcoholic options are only for non-drinkers. Feragaia was created to challenge that divide and prove that choosing not to drink alcohol doesn’t mean compromising on flavour or experience,” said Bill Garnock, co-founder of Feragaia.

“Partnering with Chanrossa allows us to take that message further, scale sustainably, and share Scotland’s Free Spirit with a global audience.”

R&B Distillers holds the controlling stake in the business, however, Feragaia's co-founders will remain as shareholders.

Feragaia will continue to be distributed in the UK by Cask Liquid Marketing until 31 January 2026.