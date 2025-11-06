Vindustrious acquires London Wine Fair

The fair transferred ownership from Hemming Group to Vindustrious, a new company created by Tovey, on 31 October.

“The management buyout of London Wine Fair marks an important - and exciting - milestone in the history of the event. The change in ownership ensures the event remains at the heart of the UK drinks industry, providing an unrivalled platform for business, debate, education and networking,” said Tovey.

Vindustrious will be led by Tovey while retaining all five members of the London Wine Fair team, ensuring continuity in the build up to the 2026 event and beyond.

Fred Amofa, senior event sales manager, Olympia London, added: “We are delighted to see London Wine Fair enter an exciting new chapter while remaining at its long-standing home, Olympia London. The continued management of the experienced organising team ensures stability and expertise, while the new investment and energy brought about by the new ownership will bring an exciting boost to the current upward trajectory.”

London Wine Fair 2026 will take place from 18-20 May at Olympia London.