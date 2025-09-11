New potential for amaretto

Various legends lay claim to the origins of amaretto, including that of an almond-flavoured liqueur being gifted as a love token in the Italian town of Saronno in the 1500s. However, what’s not disputed is the subsequent rooting of the liqueur in Italian history and tradition, becoming one of the classic digestivos.

Domestically, amaretto is typically consumed neat, yet internationally the Amaretto Sour has long been a driving force in the on-trade, currently the 15th bestselling classic cocktail in the Drinks International Cocktail Report 2025. However, as competition from other spirits increases, brands have pivoted to different serves to facilitate growth.

Luxardo is one of Italy’s most traditional liqueurs producers, and export manager Matteo Luxardo believes the category is “undergoing a global revival”, saying: “The global amaretto category is on a steady upward trajectory, with multiple recent reports highlighting sustained growth across usage, formats and markets. While 2024 base size estimates vary, market growth is consistently projected between 4-6% CAGR, reaching USD$3-5bn on most projections by the early 2030s (CGA by NIQ On-Premise Measurement).”

Luxardo also states this upward trajectory is driven by “the resurgence of classic and modernised cocktail serves”, including the Amaretto Sour. “It has played a central role in revitalising interest in the liqueur. It has catalysed renewed consumer interest in amaretto, especially among younger drinkers who value bold but balanced flavours.”

Peter Dries, marketing director at Disaronno International UK, says that in key markets such as the UK, Disaronno’s success stems from “continuous investment in the UK's on-trade, developing bespoke serves with top bars, and providing essential training and assets to boost their rate-of-sale in venues”. He adds: “While the Disaronno Sour remains a fan favourite, we see huge potential in the Spritz. Half of Spritz consumption occurs during sociable get-togethers, with the category also over-indexing for regular, everyday occasions.”

French liqueur brand Joseph Cartron has also found success through the Amaretto Sour. “Amaretto is becoming more understood, while liqueurs in general are being enjoyed due to their fresher use of ingredients and balanced approach to sugar,” says Dave Marsland, brand development specialist in the UK for Spiribam, owner of Cartron amaretto. “Cartron amaretto is performing well as we've taken advantage of respected serves such as the Amaretto Sour alongside an approach towards working with chefs on desserts and after-dinner experiences. The future is strong as this traditional liqueur has stated itself as a must for every bar and retailer no matter the concept. With a rise in creativity for the on-trade and strong sales through retail, amaretto shows to us no sign of slowing.”

Alexandre Robin, brand ambassador for Giffard, which has its own amaretto, adds: “I see a lot of smaller brands appearing these days in different portfolios. It’s doing fairly well on our side. The Amaretto Sour is definitely a staple from the industry and from consumers, everyone knows what it is and how they want it.”

NEW PERSPECTIVES

There is currently no geographical indication for amaretto, meaning it can legally be made in other countries and still be labelled as such. However, until fairly recently it was only traditional producers in Europe making amaretto until a New World movement developed – much like in the wine and whisky industries.