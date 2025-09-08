Heaven Hill Springs Distillery opens

Heaven Hill Brands has officially opened its new Heaven Hill Springs Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky.

The $200m distillery began production in April 2025 and joins Heaven Hill’s existing Bernheim facility in Louisville, expanding the company’s Bourbon production footprint.

“As an independent, family-owned company, we’ve always had the freedom to take the long view. Heaven Hill Springs Distillery is a long-term, generational investment in our brands, our people, and our place in Kentucky. It’s designed not just for today’s whiskey, but for the future of American Whiskey,” said Kate Latts, co-president of Heaven Hill Brands.

The opening marked Heaven Hill’s return to Bardstown since 1996, as the facility began operation with an initial capacity of 150,000 barrels per year, with future scalability to 450,000 barrels.

Key features of the new site include a 60-foot Vendome copper still producing over 33,000 proof gallons per day, in-house live yeast propagation, onsite wastewater pretreatment, a 22-gallon beer system, and onsite white oak woodland and native prairie habitat restoration.

The facility is a flagship of Heaven Hill’s 2030 Environmental Sustainability Strategy and marks a step forward in operational efficiency.

The first barrel at the new distillery was filled in April by Charlie Downs, master distiller emeritus, and the only Heaven Hill employee to have worked at all four of the company’s distilleries.

To commemorate the opening, Heaven Hill released Heaven Hill Master Distillers Unity, a one-time, limited-edition Bourbon that brings together three distinct distilling eras.

The release includes the last remaining barrel that was distilled at the original distillery in 1991 by Parker Beam, combined with 14-year-old, 8-year-old and 6-year-old barrels distilled at Bernheim.

Heaven Hill also announced the debut of its new Heritage Rising Tour, opening to the public from 8 September. The small-group experience begins at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, includes transportation to the new distillery, behind-the-scenes access, and a guided tasting at the facility’s signature bar.