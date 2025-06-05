Karuizawa Distillers to open Furaliss site in 2028

Karuizawa Distillers has announced plans to construct a whisky distillery called Furaliss in Furano City, Hokkaido, in partnership with Seibu Group and Furano city itself.

Located in the heart of Hokkaido, Furano is a rural city surrounded by mountains and forests and Seibu Group operates the region’s leading hotels, ski resorts and golf courses.

Koji Shimaoka, CEO of Karuizawa Distillers, said: “At our new distillery, we are committed to making the most of the region’s natural blessings and cultural richness, while pursuing excellence in both whisky-making and the guest experience.”

Karuizawa Distillers was founded in 2019 and opened its first distillery Komoro in 2023 before announcing its latest project due to open in 2028. The new facility will offer tours and educational programs as well as an on-site bar and shop.

The distillery’s whisky production will be led and overseen by co-founder Ian Chang, who added: “My goal is not simply to create a place for whisky production, but to build a symbol of growth, rooted in the land of Furano. With deep respect for nature, I hope to offer both world-class whisky and unforgettable experiences here.”

From left: Blue Incubation's Takeo Harada and Taketoshi Kita, mayor of Furano city, Seibu Holdings chair and CEO Takashi Goto, Karuizawa Distillers CEO Koji Shimaoka, co-founders Ian Chang and Yoshie Shimaoka.