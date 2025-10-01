Aznauri brandy distillery bombed in Ukraine

The Akkerman Distillery in Ukraine has been bombed during Russian air strikes in September.

The distillery is home to Aznauri brandy which is the eighth biggest by volume globally according to The Millionaires’ Club having sold 1.6m 9-litres cases in 2024.

In a company report all employees took shelter during the air raid which saved the lives of more than 50 people. The most significant damage was to bottling lines and warehouses and it’s estimated that 250,000 bottles were destroyed.

Brand owner Global Beverage Trade has reported that “sufficient product stocks have been secured to ensure uninterrupted supply in the shortest possible terms” and begun the search for alternative production capacities.

The company also confirmed the maintenance of jobs and the paying of taxes and while its brandy production has been affected, the wine side of the business continues to operate as usual.

The Akkerman Distillery capacity is more than 50 million bottles annually and employs around 400 people.