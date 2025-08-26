Callington Mill expands into Europe

26 August, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Tasmanian distillery Callington Mill has partnered with four European distributors, as it looks to enter established markets across Europe.

The distribution partners include Kirsch Import in Germany, L’Explorateur du Goût in France, Tudor House in Poland, and The World of Spirits in Belgium. 

“We are optimistic as we move into premier export markets, about the future these international partnerships hold. Markets like France and Germany are known to be well-established and highly engaged in the whisky category, and getting a foothold in these countries provides us a strong foundation to represent the best of Tasmanian whisky,” said Scott English, commercial and marketing director at Callington Mill.

Callington Mill will also formally launch its whiskies at Whisky Live in Paris and Whisky Live Germany this September and October.

“Tasmanian whisky has been one of the most dynamic emerging categories globally. We’re pleased to introduce a brand that brings both quality, provenance, and innovation to our offering. Kirsch Import already works with several independent and challenger distilleries, this addition allows us to strengthen our world whisky segment with a region that’s earning international recognition,” Christoph Kirsch, owner of Kirsch Import added.

To meet growing demand, Callington Mill is expanding its Tasmanian footprint complete with its own cooperage, additional bond stores, and bottling plant, as well as a new city outpost in Hobart.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: europe, distribution, france, germany, import, du, mill, kirsch import, callington, l’explorateur, goût, callington mill, germany l’explorateur, partners include, include kirsch, france tudor house, include kirsch import, partners include kirsch, markets across europe, distribution partners include




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

Bar owners: The sweat equity

All too often becoming an independent bar owner involves being in debt to investors and constantly on the road. Danil Nevsky says it’s time for honesty to help the next generation understand what ownership really means.

Instagram

Facebook