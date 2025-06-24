Jamie Ritchie to join Berry Bros & Rudd

Ritchie will join the company in August this year and will be based in Washington DC, reporting directly to Berry Bros & Rudd chief executive, Emma Fox.
Fox said: “Jamie is a terrific and strategic addition to our leadership team, and this appointment shows our ambitious plans for auctions and our international growth. He joins our team at a very exciting time for the business and I am looking forward to working with him immensely.”
The announcement follows the news that the company will launch in the US this autumn, with plans to serve a wider community of customers across the US.
Ritchie has previously held the position of worldwide chairman of Sotheby’s Wine & Spirits and joins the business following his role as chief operating officer of BlockBar, a global marketplace for fine wine and spirits.