Jamie Ritchie to join Berry Bros & Rudd

24 June, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros & Rudd has appointed Jamie Ritchie as managing director of international and auctions, with responsibility for leading its business in the US and Asia.

Ritchie will join the company in August this year and will be based in Washington DC, reporting directly to Berry Bros & Rudd chief executive, Emma Fox.

Fox said: “Jamie is a terrific and strategic addition to our leadership team, and this appointment shows our ambitious plans for auctions and our international growth. He joins our team at a very exciting time for the business and I am looking forward to working with him immensely.”

The announcement follows the news that the company will launch in the US this autumn, with plans to serve a wider community of customers across the US.

Ritchie has previously held the position of worldwide chairman of Sotheby’s Wine & Spirits and joins the business following his role as chief operating officer of BlockBar, a global marketplace for fine wine and spirits.

