Rob Symington

Rob Symington joins Berry Bros & Rudd as managing director UK

07 August, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Rob Symington has been appointed managing director UK for Berry Bros & Rudd and will be effective from September.

Symington will be responsible for sales, customer strategy and marketing of the London-based distributor, reporting to CEO Emma Fox.

“I have huge admiration for Berry Bros & Rudd – a family business which combines the best of British heritage with a thoroughly modern and dynamic outlook,” said Symington.

He was previously co-CEO of Portugal-based Symington Family Estates where he oversaw commercial strategy, sales & marketing, wine tourism, people & culture and sustainability.

Emma Fox, CEO of Berry Bros. & Rudd added: “I have known Rob for a number of years, having worked together on projects such as our acquisition of Hambledon Wine Estate. Rob is a creative and strategic leader and he’ll be a fantastic addition to our business.”

Symington’s arrival follows the recent news of the appointment of Jamie Ritchie as managing director and of the merchant’s plans to launch in the US later this year.

