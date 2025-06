The Macallan has launched a new bottle design across three of the brand’s Timeless Collections: Double Cask, Sherry Oak, and the Colour Collection.

The Edrington single malt has worked alongside designer David Carson on the rebrand, the same person behind the initial launch in 2023.

Carson said: “With The Macallan, I wanted to create a visual identity that respects its rich history and encapsulates its forward-thinking spirit. Each detail, from the label designs to the bottle’s form, is a tribute to the mastery behind every dram.”

The tree collections all feature a range of age statement single malts.