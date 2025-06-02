Luxardo announces change of UK distribution

Luxardo, the family-owned Italian distillery, has announced a change in its distribution in the UK market.

The company has appointed Chimera Brand Development as its new distribution and brand-building partner in the UK from 16 July 2025, moving from Amber Beverage UK.

Nicolò Luxardo said: "As part of our ongoing review of Luxardo's long-term ambitions in the UK market, we have concluded that now is the time for us to consider a different style of distribution partnership. We would like to sincerely thank Amber Beverage UK for their support and commitment over the years."

Seymour Ferreira, chief executive of Chimera Brand Development, added: "Luxardo is an extraordinary brand with a rich heritage, and we look forward to introducing Luxardo to new consumers and creating growth for their portfolio across the UK."