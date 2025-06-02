Luxardo announces change of UK distribution

02 June, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Luxardo, the family-owned Italian distillery, has announced a change in its distribution in the UK market.

The company has appointed Chimera Brand Development as its new distribution and brand-building partner in the UK from 16 July 2025, moving from Amber Beverage UK.

Nicolò Luxardo said: "As part of our ongoing review of Luxardo's long-term ambitions in the UK market, we have concluded that now is the time for us to consider a different style of distribution partnership. We would like to sincerely thank Amber Beverage UK for their support and commitment over the years." 

Seymour Ferreira, chief executive of Chimera Brand Development, added: "Luxardo is an extraordinary brand with a rich heritage, and we look forward to introducing Luxardo to new consumers and creating growth for their portfolio across the UK."

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: UK, brand, distribution, beverage, market, uk market, change, luxardo, amber, amber beverage, beverage uk, concluded, ambitions, 2025 moving, uk nicolò, chimera brand development, uk nicolò luxardo, july 2025 moving, 16 july 2025, brand building partner




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Hazel: The second release from Sylva Labs

As the name suggests, we’ve used hazel wood as the hero of this edition alongside other familiar, native broadleaf trees, including silver birch and oak from our own forest.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter