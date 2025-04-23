African Originals enters Uganda

23 April, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

African Originals, the Kenya-based cider, spirits and soft drinks company has entered Uganda with the launch of its premium craft cider range.

Partnering with Vicland Distributors Uganda, a leading distributor of international brands, the company will offer six of its craft ciders through on-trade and off-trade retail channels.

Alex Chappatte, African Originals founder and chief executive, said: “We believe the cider category has huge potential for growth across East Africa, as affluent consumers look for bold authentic brands that incorporate a range of natural local ingredients. We are now the leading cider brand in Kenya, and we’re excited to bring that portfolio to Uganda where we’ve identified a significant appetite for premium ciders.”

African Originals craft ciders use locally sourced ingredients from across the continent, including tropical fruits, tea, honey, botanicals, and indigenous berries while supporting local farmers.

Six African Originals cider flavours will initially be available in Uganda such as Pineapple & Mint, Passion & Lime, Lime & Ginger, Mango & Chilli, Honey & Lemon, Tropical Mix and Hibiscus & Lime.

