Angelos Bafas to release debut book

Angelos Bafas, also known as Mr Ungarnished, is set to release his debut book, Hyper Drinks, next week.

Edited by Millie Milliken, the book is billed as a journey through the world of flavour, ethics and creativity.

With over 75 recipes, Hyper Drinks drinks is more than a collection of recipes, it leads readers through the creation of drinks rooted in simplicity, locality, and sustainability – “designed to inspire a new wave of mindful bartending across the industry”.

The book takes readers on a journey from Angelos’ roots in a small town in northern Greece, to his rise in London’s dynamic bar scene, including roles as bar manager at Aqua Group, GM at Soma Soho, and currently group head of bars at Creative Restaurant Group, including Nipperkin, Niju, Humo and Kioku by Endo.

Predominantly inspired by his work at Nipperkin Bar in Mayfair, London - where the ethos centres on radical simplicity and locally sourced, seasonal ingredients - the book delves into the concepts of hyper-local and hyper-seasonal ingredients.

Bafas said: ‘Hyper drinks reflects a year of my life, or, more precisely, a year’s produce in my life. Great flavour demands great simplicity, and using local and seasonal ingredients is not just a concept - it’s the only way forward.’

The book is available for pre-sale from Thursday 6th February 2025. Pre-order here.