Tito Pin-Perez and Álvaro García depart Rayo

The duo launched the bar in January 2022 which has gone on to collect multiple accolades including a fifth-place ranking in the most recent edition of North America’s 50 Best Bars.

Speaking to Drinks International, Pin-Perez and García stated: “Rayo has been a success, and we are very satisfied with everything we've achieved and grateful to those who have supported us. However, the time has come to say goodbye.

“Differences in opinions and our very different visions for the future have been the main reasons why we decided to conclude [our involvement with] this project and start one of our new fully owned.”

Following their departure from Rayo, Pin-Perez and García have announced the launch of a destination hybrid fine-dining and bar venue set in the Puerta de Lobo vineyard in the El Marqués Valley, Querétaro several hours to the north of Mexico City.

“Vertical is a restaurant and cocktail bar located in the middle of a beautiful vineyard,” the duo continued.



“Our philosophy is to honor the region’s local ingredients and use them to create delicious food and cocktails inspired by everyday Mexican life focusing on the richness of the farms, markets and nature.

“Leaving Mexico City and opening this new concept in another state has taken us completely out of our comfort zone, but we have done it with all the excitement of continuing to promote the incredible things Mexico has to offer.”