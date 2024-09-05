Waterford launches flagship biodynamic whisky

Ireland’s Waterford Distillery has announced the launch of a new bottling to its core portfolio made from barley grown using regenerative biodynamic farming methods.

Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna expands on the distillery’s regenerative farming program having launched the world’s first certified biodynamic whisky in 2021.

“Controversial to some, and the ultimate in regenerative farming to others, many of the world’s greatest winemakers and award-winning wines follow biodynamic methods to produce the most expressive and vibrant natural flavours possible,” said Mark Reynier, chief executive and founder of Waterford Distillery.

“Whisky has become an industrially manufactured product, propped up with additives and finishes. Barley is one of the most flavoursome cereal grains and over time, this inherent flavour has been compromised as distilleries prioritise yield.

“So, we go back to the beginning – not just whisky how it used to be, but how farming used to be, and that means taking every grain of biodynamic barley we can get our hands on.”

Biodynamic farming were first introduced a century ago in response to the growth of chemical applications after the first world war.

The practice has much in common with other organic approaches and incorporates the holistic treatment of animals crops and soil as a single system.

Waterford initially worked with three Irish biodynamic farmers - Trevor Harris, John McDonnell and Alan Mooney – for its first biodynamic bottling and has since increased its intake to six biodynamic growers.

Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna is a blend of multiple biodynamic harvests matured in a mixture of 37% First-fill US Oak, 17% Virgin US Oak, 25% Premium French Oak and 21% Vin Doux Naturel casks.