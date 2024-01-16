Diageo settles lawsuits with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Drinks giant Diageo and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have released a statement resolving all legal disputes between them.

Combs has withdrawn all allegations against Diageo and will “voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits with prejudice”, the statement said.

Diageo and Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns, the statement continued.

In June 2023, Combs sued Diageo over racism allegations and undermining the partnership with Combs Wines and Spirits, alleging that “Diageo has typecast Cîroc and DeLeón, apparently deciding they are ‘Black brands’ that should be targeted only to ‘urban’ consumers”.

The same month Diageo then severed ties with Combs and in October 2023 countersued, alleging he had ‘leveraged’ allegations of racial animus to extort the company.

Combs has worked with Diageo for several years, beginning their partnership in 2007 with Combs helping the drinks brand to market Cîroc, before agreeing a 50/50 deal to buy tequila brand DeLeón in 2014.