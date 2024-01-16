Maura Milia to leave Connaught Bar

Maura Milia, bar manager of Connaught Bar, will leave her role this March to pursue a new project overseas, after a decade at the Mayfair hotel.

Oscar Angeloni, currently bar manager of the Red Room at The Connaught, will step into the Sardinian’s role.

Milia joined the bar in 2014 as a waiter, before becoming assistant bar manager in 2019 and bar manager in 2021.

Alongside director of mixology Agostino Perrone and assistant director of mixology Giorgio Bargiani, her tenure saw untold success.

Connaught Bar was named World’s Best Bar in 2020 and 2021 and Milia, regarded by many as a leading exponent of five-star hospitality, saw individual recognition too. The Class Bar Awards named her Front of House Star of the Year in 2018 and Bar Manager of the Year in 2022.

On leaving Connaught Bar, Milia said: “This past decade has been fundamental to my growth, as a human and as a hospitality professional. I feel so proud of having been part of The Connaught Bar family, and I will always keep and honour the learnings, the moments, and the legacy we have built together.

“Thanks to these, I am confident about what this upcoming life chapter holds for me, and I am equally confident the skills and the dedication that the team has honed will continue to raise the bar of hospitality – seeing the professionals they have become fills me with so much pride and delight. Under the leadership of Ago, Giorgio and Oscar, they will continue to heighten the Connaught Bar and I look forward to seeing our paths cross again in the future.”

Perrone added: “Maura’s role and personality have been pivotal to the continual development of our team and to the maintenance of the highest standards of hospitality. Her skills stood out from day one and I am incredibly proud of her journey and of the team she has nurtured and empowered.

“She will be highly missed as a colleague and as a friend with whom I have shared so many memorable moments and achievements. The Connaught team and I wish Maura the best of luck as she starts a new chapter, confident that she will shine in everything she will do.

“We are grateful to have a professional like Oscar being available and excited to step up to such an important role and we look forward to officially welcoming him to The Connaught Bar team.”

Milia fronted a three-cover special edition of Class magazine in Spring 2023. Read the interview with Milia, Perrone and Bargiani, here, where they gave insight into the inner workings of Connaught Bar.