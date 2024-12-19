Diageo fined £537k after distillery worker suffers severe burns

Johnnie Walker-owner Diageo has been fined £537,000 at Inverness Sheriff Court after a worker suffered severe burns at its Glenlossie Distillery near Elgin.

The court heard that mechanical engineer Michael Thomson suffered burns to 30% of his body when an improperly fitted valve burst and released 10,000 litres of 104 oC pot ale onto him on 24 March 2021.

Diageo has pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable steps to ensure work equipment was safely constructed or adapted, failing to provide a safe system of working and failing to ensure valves were correctly fitted, isolated and cleaned.

Diageo’s defense counsel Peter Gray KC said the company “expressed regret and offered sincere apologies to Mr Thomson who was a long and valued employee”, and revealed a further civil claim that was in the process of being settled.

Gray went on to tell the court that “the company pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and this should be regarded as an isolated incident”.

HSE inspector Isabelle Martin said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by ensuring that procedures were in place to ensure that changes to work equipment installed in the plant were safe.

“However, more importantly Diageo should have had procedures in place to ensure that plant could be isolated safely and prevent the release of hazardous and dangerous substances.”