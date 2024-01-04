Max and Noel Venning outside the new Three Sheets Soho location

Three Sheets to open second London site

04 January, 2024
By Oli Dodd

East London bar, Three Sheets, has announced the launch of a second site opening its doors in London’s Soho district in March 2024.

The new opening has been described as a “cosy and modern” iteration of the acclaimed Three Sheets Dalston which opened its doors in 2016.

The Dalston bar has three times appeared in the World’s 50 Best Bars, most recently in 2020 when it ranked number 34 in the world, and in 2019 was named the Class Bar of the Year at the Class Bar Awards.

An all-day bar, Three Sheets Soho will open in the morning for coffee and pastries, through to lunch and dinner, with a food menu developed by ex-Lyle’s chef and butcher William Blank.

The cocktail list, while largely unique to Soho, will feature the bar’s signature carbonated French 75 alongside new creations including Mango Ice Tea, made with pickled mango, rum, and cloud and lapsang teas, and Scottish Coffee, with buttered scotch, salted coffee and shortbread cream.

Three Sheets Soho will open on Manette Street in March 2024.

