Brands Report 2024: Scotch Whisky

Traditional though this category may seem, there have been changes at the top and the introduction of new names.

With whisky becoming more and more popular as consumers and bartenders look to innovative menus, scotch has proved its place on the cocktail menu and in the world’s best bars, with 96% of the bars we polled carrying three or more brands from the category.

Johnnie Walker came out on top as the bestselling scotch in 28% of bars polled, followed by Monkey Shoulder, up a place from last year, being a top choice for 8% of bars, while also being named the top trending.

Down a place from last year is ­The Macallan, which was the house pour for 5% of bars polled. However, compared to the workhorse spirits, it shone as a higher price point offering, being the second bestseller in 8% of bars. Glenmorangie followed closely behind the Macallan, being a house pour for 8% of bars, but it lost out in the second choice portion of our poll with 4%, so it’s clear drinkers are getting to know their scotch. ­

The rest of the bestselling list is quite familiar, as eight of the 10 brands reappeared for 2024. Chivas Regal is up next, being the house pour in 3% of the bars we polled.

However, as with ­The Macallan, those in the know were requesting Chivas and the brand was the second bestseller in 9% of bars. Towards the end of the list there’s been a shake-up, seeing the addition of Talisker and Naked Malt.

How we did it

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

