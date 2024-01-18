Brands Report 2024: Champagne

One company dominates this list, being the owner of ­five of the bestselling brands.

Champagne is the wine of the world’s best bars. It’s the serve of luxury and celebration, and critically for the Brands Report, the wine category’s branding and ownership most closely resembles the spirits world.

And if brand recognition counts in bars, Moët & Chandon has more than most. The LVMH brand is the region’s bestseller and since we began polling that’s also true in our bars. It’s topped the bestselling list eight times since 2013 and this year marks three in a row at the top of the tree. Fifteen per cent of our polled bars said it was their bestselling champagne and it was a top-three fizz in 30%.

Veuve Clicquot in second place means that LVMH takes the two top spots for the second year running. ­The brand appears to be one that is a common listing even if it’s not a house pour. It was the bestseller in 7% of bars and a top-three in 21%.

If any brand has put up competition to Moët & Chandon’s category dominance in the Brands Report it’s Perrier-Jouët in third place. In the bar world, the brand’s owner, Pernod Ricard, is a major player but its flagship champagne hasn’t topped the list since 2018. It appears the brand doesn’t have the omnipresence of our first and second-placed wines – it was a first or second-placed pour in 16% of bars but a third-favoured option in just 2%.

In the bar world at least, LVMH still dominates. On top of Moët and Veuve it has Dom Perignon, Ruinart, and Krug in a bestsellers list that also sees a debut for Charles Heidsieck.

How we did it

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

To view the page-turner edition of the Brands Report click here.

The Brands Report will be serialised on drinksint.com throughout January.