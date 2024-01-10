Brands Report 2024: World Whiskies

Japan continues to dominate in this category with two names in particular standing out.

For another year running, Nikka Whisky From ­The Barrel has claimed the top spot as bestselling world whisky in the bars we polled. ­The Asahi-owned brand is followed by Beam Suntory’s Suntory Toki and Yamazaki, a new entry for 2024.

With Japanese whisky dominating this category, Nikka and Suntory have long held a duopoly at the top and there is no change in sight. ­The top two brands account for over half of all the category’s house pours and were also named the two top trending brands.

Nikka was the bestselling world whisky in 27% of the bars we polled, the second bestseller in 12% and third in 8%, so the brand clearly dominates as a house pour. The case is similar for Suntory’s Toki, which was a bestseller in 22% of bars polled, second in 14% and third in 6%. Yamazaki was the third bestselling, dropping a bit from Suntory Toki but staying strong across the board with its range of age statements, being a bestseller in 13% of bars, second in 12% and third in 4%.

King Car Group’s Kavalan came up next, some way behind the top dogs as a first choice in 8% of bars, second choice in 4% and third choice in 7%. Heading away from Asia is another from Beam Suntory, Canadian Club, followed by new entries Ichiro’s and Mars further down on the bestselling list.

How we did it

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

To view the page-turner edition of the Brands Report click here.

The Brands Report will be serialised on drinksint.com throughout January.