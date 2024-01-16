Menu of the month: Sastrería Martinez

Diego Macedo and his team at Sastrería Martinez have created a menu which incorporates the lesser-known and indigenous ingredients of Peru.

Based in the country’s capital of Lima, the bar has access to rare fruits and plants which the rest of the world is largely unaware of, from the Amazon rainforest to the Andes Mountains, extensive coastline and desert terrain.

Given the speakeasy nature of the bar, which is hidden behind a tailor shop, the menu is themed adequately with references to materials, styles and fabric cuts associated with high-end tailoring.

Mr Martinez 2.0

This drink is served in dramatic fashion. It arrives at the table in an old tailor’s iron with dry ice overflowing, yet the drink itself is simple in appearance.

Johnnie Walker Gold Label infused with Peruvian cheesecake, Mancino Bianco with thyme, bergamot liqueur, quina liqueur, cacao mucilage (liquid obtained when harvesting cocoa)

Method: The whisky is infused with the cheesecake via sous vide and then combined with the other ingredients before being clarified with milk.

Blind Pigs

Singleton 12 infused with lucuma (local fruit), Campari with panettone, espresso, macambo (local fruit from the cacao family) and vanilla. The cocktail is clarified with milk.

Bowler

Gin Intira, Aperol infused with cecina (smoked and dried pork), physalis and pollen syrup, IPA beer milk, camu camu and physalis soda (fruits from the jungle and the coast of Perú), garnished with cecina and lemongrass caviar.

Remus

Barsol Pisco Muscatel redistilled with Peruvian chocolate, hazelnut and toffee distillate, apple and custard rosolio, lemon verbena hydrosol, macambo bitter.