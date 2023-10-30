Devils Carnaval

Casillero del Diablo launches new line to attract a younger market

30 October, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Viña Concha y Toro's leading brand, Casillero del Diablo has launched Devil's Carnaval, a proposal with which it aspires to expand the market to younger adults.

Launched at the end of September in Chile, it made its international debut in the Brazilian market this week and is also looking to China and Mexico.

"The reception has been very positive in Chile in the few weeks it has been on the market, and now in Brazil we have seen promising interest," said Sebastián Aguirre, Casillero del Diablo's marketing manager. 

The purpose of the new launch of Viña Concha y Toro's main brand is to attract younger adult consumers who are currently outside the wine category, complementing the more 

The new Casillero del Diablo line includes its: Phenomenal Sauvignon, Spectacular Cabernet, Fabulous Red and Fantastic Sweet.

