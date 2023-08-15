Simone Caporale's Sips and Boadas take over the Donovan Bar with Amaro Santoni

Simone Caporale’s Sips, named No.3 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, and Boadas Bar are heading to the Donovan Bar in Mayfair, London, for a two-night takeover sponsored by Amaro Santoni this September.

Co-founder of both Barcelona bars, Caporale will be joining The Donovan’s Salvatore Calabrese and Federico Pavan, director of mixology, for both evenings to deliver a host of cocktails.

The events mark the first UK takeover for Sips and Boadas, which Caporale and business partner Marc Alvarez acquired ownership of in 2022. Barcelona’s oldest cocktail bar, Boadas was previously owned by Jerónimo Vaquero Barea for 55 years.

Caporale, Calabrese and Pavan have worked together to create a menu for both evenings, showcasing each venue’s approach to mixology, with the cocktails created using Amaro Santoni.

The Sips takeover will take place on Monday 11 September from 7pm-10pm and the Boadas takeover will take place on Tuesday 12 September from 7pm-10pm.