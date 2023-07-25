Marco Ferrari appointed chief executive of Illva Saronno Group

Illva Saronno Group, the owner of brands Disaronno and Tia Maria, have announced the appointment of Marco Ferrari as the new chief executive of the group.

Outgoing chief exec, Aldino Marzorati will continue as president to facilitate the transition until the approval of the company’s 2023 financial statement.

“I think there are all the ingredients to continue guiding it towards long-lasting growth,” said Ferrari.

“Illva Saronno Group has a history full of successes. I will commit myself to give my contribution to make it bigger and bigger in a very competitive market. I thank the Reina family very much for their trust and Aldino for the excellent condition in which he leaves this wonderful company".

Ferrari began his career in the spirits industry in 1996 at Bacardi, moving to Fratelli Branca in 2008, then Stoli Group, before holding the chief exec position at Gruppo Montenegro from 2014 to 2023.

“I thank the members and all the stakeholders for having believed in me in over 20 exciting years,” said Marzorati.

“A period lived intensely with a lot of commitment and feeling a great responsibility, especially towards all the employees who accompanied me and allowed me to achieve exceptional results; I thank everyone for this exciting experience, which I never imagined I could have, and which I have proudly walked.

“I leave to Marco, a group that has grown further over the years, solid and which will certainly be able to contribute to further growth, wishing him every personal and corporate success.”