Hacha announces Tequila & Mezcal Cocktail Competitions 2023

London Agave bar Hacha, is bringing back its nationwide competition to find Britain’s best Tequila and Mezcal Cocktails, with the grand finale taking place on 18 September.

Having first launched the competition in 2019, both Britain’s Best Tequila and Mezcal competition submissions are now open to all bartenders from across the UK, with the finals held in Hacha Brixton.

Co-owner of Hacha and founder of the competition, Emma Murphy, said: “We are excited to announce the news of the competition for a fourth year. Not only does it allow a coming together of the agave community, it spotlights the creativity and mastery of some of the most promising bartenders in the country.”

Instead of focusing on the wider categories of tequila and mezcal, the competitions aim to bring the agave community together by promoting bartender creativity and finding the best agave based drinks the UK bar industry has to offer.

After a number of tastings and shortlisting rounds, the chosen finalists will be invited to participate in a live competition at Hacha Brixton. The finalists will each present their cocktail to a panel of judges, alongside Hacha founders Deano Moncrieffe and Emma Murphy.

This year’s judging panel includes Conde Nast Traveller’s contributing editor Rick Jordan, Drinks International reporter Eleanor Yates, ES Magazine food and drink editor Joanna Taylor, BarChick editor Kate Malczewski and Foodism & Escapism editor and editorial director of Threadneedle Media Mike Gibson.

For the final, the judges will select their top two cocktails for each spirit which will then be served at an invite-only event that same evening, hosted by Hacha for drinks experts, friends and family and Hacha’s most loyal customer base.

During the event, the guests will be able to enjoy the final four cocktails and vote for their favourites in a poll, acting as the final judge, with the winners being announced later that evening.

The winning cocktails will be featured and served exclusively at Hacha for a year and the winning bartenders will receive a trip to visit one of The World’s 50 Best Bars, as well as an agave inspired trophy, a first edition copy of The Tequila Ambassador by the late Tomas Estes and the opportunity to host a takeover at Hacha with their winning brand.

Entrants for both competitions can now submit their recipe and supporting materials via the submissions form here, with the brief and entry requirements here.