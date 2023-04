Maison Billecart-Salmon has unveiled its 2008 vintage, Nicolas François, a blend of great Crus from the classified vineyards of Montagne de Reims and Côte des Blancs.

The vinification of the release was partially in traditional oak casks, and is a reflection of Billecart-Salmon’s ancestral savoir-faire in blending.

The cuvée has existed since 1964 and pays tribute to the founder of the house.

Aditionally, with Billecart-Salmon’s new digital tool, My Origin, a six-digit code on the back label of the bottle allows buyers to learn more about the release.