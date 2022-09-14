Catena Zapata’s fifth year with La Place de Bordeaux

Catena Zapata has announced the release of its 2019 vintage of Nicolás Catena Zapata and Adrianna Mundus Bacillus Terrae on September 15 2022.

This year will be the fifth that these two wines are distributed with La Place de Bordeaux in Europe and Asia.

The oldest family winery in Argentina still in family hands, Catena Zapata has been a pioneer in high altitude farming since its founding by Italian Nicola Catena in 1902.

The wines are sourced from pre-phylloxeric massale selections of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec planted on their own roots (ungrafted) in selected mountain vineyard “parcelas”.

The 2019 harvest brought dry weather (precipitations 20-60% lower than usual), small berries and slightly lower yields and cooler temperatures overall, as it happened about one to three weeks earlier than usual.