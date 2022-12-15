China suspends beverage imports from Taiwan

China has suspended some imports of beer, liquor and other beverages from Taiwan, allegedly over a labelling issue.

The suspension affects the island’s exports of popular beer brands and Kavalan whisky, coming soon after the Chinese customs authorities banned imports of Taiwan's seafood, citing a failure to comply with a new customs registration system the Chinese authorities introduced last year.

According to the China General Administration of Customs, among the beer and distillery items registered by Taiwanese exporters, 11 out of 28 face shipment suspension, with the affected suppliers including Taihu Brewing, Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc., King Car Food Industrial Co., Legend Brewery Co., Win Shan International Co and state-owned Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp (TTL).

The suspension announced on December 9 has reportedly cost Taiwan Beer NT$1.3 million (£34,218) worth of exports to the mainland in December, according to local media.