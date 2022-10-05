Jäegermeister and Jura shine in Travel Retail Awards 2022

For the first time there were separate awards for Supreme Champion Product, which went to Jura Islanders’ Expressions, Collection No. 1, and Supreme Champion Campaign for Jägermeister‘s ‘The Secret is You’ activation.

Jura’s new expression is the first in a series of three whiskies set to roll out in Travel Retail and its impressive show earned the Whyte & Mackay brand the title of Travel Retail Exclusive of the Year.

Meanwhile Jägermeister’s campaign was introduced in the summer before being rolled out across Europe and it encourages consumers to express themselves through a digital art experience to create a ‘meister piece’, which can be shared on social media. Jägermeister also took home the Marketing Activation of the Year title.

Australian Wine producer Penfolds also won double gold in the same category for its rocket-shaped gift boxing while The Balvenie topped the section for New Design of a Drinks Brand with its 15 year old single malt finished in madeira casks.

The category for Luxury Drinks of the Year was won by The Dalmore for its Decades release while Glenfiddich Grande Couronne 26 earned a double gold in the same section.

From one luxury brand to another, The Macallan won a trophy for Drinks Launch of the Year with its Concept No.3 delivering the goods in the eyes of the judges. Tullamore Dew Rouge 13 also earned a double gold as an exceptional launch into the travel retail market.

The only other trophy awarded this year went to Bombay Sapphire for its Sunset expression. The Bacardi-owned gin came out top in the category for New Design Extension of an Established Drinks Brand, rounding off a tightly contested set of results in this year’s Travel Retail Awards.