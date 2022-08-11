Corollary Wines purchases site to develop Oregon’s first estate dedicated to sparkling wine

Willamette Valley wine producer, Corollary Wines, has purchased 57 acres in Eola-Amity Hills with the aim to develop the state’s first property dedicated exclusively to sparkling wines.

Founders Dan Diephouse and Jeanne Feldkamp have outlined plans to plant a 15–20 acre estate vineyard and build a tasting room and winery, with the tasting room targeted to open by the spring of 2024.

“We believe the Willamette Valley is one of the best places on the planet to make world-class sparkling wine,” said Feldkamp.

“Corollary's early years have been about exploration and about understanding, in broad strokes, the relationships between site selection, farming choices, winemaking practices, and the finished wines.

“Now, with our own vineyard, we’re thrilled to take the next step in our journey of creating an integrated, regenerative agricultural system completely focused on farming for bubbles.”

Planting will begin in the spring of 2023 with a focus on traditional champagne varieties Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier as well as less commonly used sparkling varieties, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Gris.

“There are so many things we don't yet know about farming specifically for sparkling wine,” said Jessica Cortell, owner of the vineyard management company Vitis Terra Vineyard Services that assisted Corollary Wines in finding the site and will guide the management of the vineyard.

“Through thoughtful design, choice of plant material, and methodical experimentation, Corollary's new vineyard will help the whole industry better understand the connections between how we farm and what we produce.”