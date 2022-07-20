Edinburgh’s Sean Cavanagh crowned UK’s Most Sustainable Bartender

Bar manager of Edinburgh’s Panda & Sons, Sean Cavanagh, has been named the UK’s Most Sustainable Bartender at the Flor de Caña Sustainable Cocktail Challenge.

In a final that saw competitors pair Flor de Caña rum with seasonal, local, or repurposed ingredients, Cavanagh’s Reclaimed Orchard, containing repurposed Flor 4 Falernum, freeze concentrated apple cordial, apple water and garnished with freeze-dried puffed apple and presented on an edible apple leather coaster, was the judges’ pick.

“Sean blew us away with his creativity and enthusiasm,” said Lucy McQueen, UK brand manager for Flor de Caña.

“We loved how he managed to use the whole apple in different ways, incorporating innovative techniques to pull different flavours out of a single ingredient.

“He gave us a masterclass in sustainable bartending, and we can’t wait to see how he gets on at the European final later this year.

“We hope his journey will continue to inspire others to adopt meaningful sustainable practices and raise awareness of the importance of reducing food waste.”

Alongside the sustainably made trophy, Sean took home a personalised bottle of Flor de Caña 25-Year-Old Rum and a cash prize.

He will compete in the European regional final in Berlin in October for a chance to reach the global final in Nicaragua in 2023.

Reclaimed Orchard will also be available for guests at Panda & Sons in Edinburgh.