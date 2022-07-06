1800 tequila range

Proximo Spirits relaunches 1800 tequila range

06 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Proximo Spirits has undergone a brand relaunch for its 1800 Tequila range, revamping its packaging design in EMEA and APAC markets for its Silver, Coconut, Anejo & Reposado skews. 

Key features of the new packaging include a language shift with Spanish accents, iconography on the bottleneck, heritage representation and tasting notes with nutritional facts.

Gordon Dron from Proximo Spirits said: “There is still a significant piece of consumer education to be completed within the tequila category and one of the ways we are addressing this is with our packaging.

“Our new designs highlight 1800’s production process, using hand-picked harvests from family-owned ranches in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, and 10 generations of expertise.”

With two clear focuses for the UK market in particular, the brand’s trial is driven by trade education and consumer awareness.

