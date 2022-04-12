The Single Malt Shop launches in the UK with WhistlePig exclusive

12 April, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Dublin-based online whisky store, The Single Malt Shop, has announced that they will now deliver to the UK and to celebrate the launch, delivery costs to the UK will be free until the end of May. 

The online retailer launched in May 2021 and now delivers to 30 countries worldwide.

The launch coincides with an exclusive bottling from the WhistlePig Distillery of which only 198 bottles were produced.

Volume 1 in The Library Series is the first in a collection of five single cask bottlings from WhistlePig, it is named Rutland Barrel in honour of a local Vermont township.

The rye whiskey has been aged for 11 years in virgin American Oak and is displayed in a leather-bound Encyclopedia.

Bottled at cask strength of 56.9% abv, WhistlePig Single Cask Rye 11 Year Old Rutland barrel is available exclusively from The Single Malt Shop for rrp €490 (£401.50).

