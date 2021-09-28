Cantine Sgarzi bolsters canned wine range

Italian winery Cantine Sgarzi had launched two canned wines into the European market under its Ciao range.

Ciao Pinot Grigio IGT Terre di Chieti (12% abv) was initially launched in Japan to mark the Tokyo Olympics, but it is now available in Europe.

Ciao Rossie (13% abv) is made from Sangiovese grapes grown in the Chieti province of the Abruzzo region.

The Ciao wines range from Moscato IGT Rubicon to Bianco and Rosato IGT Veneto, with fine and persistent bubbles, obtained by refermentation in autoclave following the Charmat-Martinotti method.

"The can is not intended to replace wine in the bottle, but rather to expand the opportunities for consumption,” said Sgarzi in a statement accompanying the launch. “The Italian consumer is more fond of the bottle than the American one, but we believe that he will appreciate the wine in a can, if only to imitate the American trends, as long as he can give these wines the right space with correct information. Our wines in cans, on the other hand, are certified.”