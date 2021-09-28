Cantine Sgarzi bolsters canned wine range

28 September, 2021
By Martin Green

Italian winery Cantine Sgarzi had launched two canned wines into the European market under its Ciao range.

Ciao Pinot Grigio IGT Terre di Chieti (12% abv) was initially launched in Japan to mark the Tokyo Olympics, but it is now available in Europe.

Ciao Rossie (13% abv) is made from Sangiovese grapes grown in the Chieti province of the Abruzzo region. 

The Ciao wines range from Moscato IGT Rubicon  to Bianco and Rosato IGT Veneto, with fine and persistent bubbles, obtained by refermentation in autoclave following the Charmat-Martinotti method. 

"The can is not intended to replace wine in the bottle, but rather to expand the opportunities for consumption,” said Sgarzi in a statement accompanying the launch. “The Italian consumer is more fond of the bottle than the American one, but we believe that he will appreciate the wine in a can, if only to imitate the American trends, as long as he can give these wines the right space with correct information. Our wines in cans, on the other hand, are certified.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Bar food's blurred lines

Once upon a time pubs and bars were somewhere you went with the sole purpose of getting pissed and there wasn’t a knife and fork in sight, just a packet of dry roasted nuts.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter