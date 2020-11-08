Caporale's ZEO hits UK market

New non-alcoholic spirit brand ZEO, which has been created in partnership with bartender Simone Caporale, has launched into the UK market.

The team behind ZEO has aimed to replicate the taste of alcohol and together with Caporale, they worked alongside production experts and other mixologists for three years to research the ingredients and required techniques.

The two expressions; Botanical Dry and Spiced Oak, are available in 70cl, 50cl and 5cl bottles and are made with traceable botanicals from around the world which are cold brew infused before undergoing vapour infusion distillation.

Next up is the sequential blending of the distillates and infusions in specific doses with filtered and demineralised water before the complex diffusion takes place, homogenising the liquid at high pressure.

ZEO Botanical Dry is a clear spirit made from nine botanicals and is recommended to serve with tonic and a lemon slice while ZEO Spiced Oak is an amber-coloured spirit containing eight botanicals suggested to be served in an Old Fashioned.