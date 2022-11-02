Caporale takes over Boadas Cocktails

The co-owner of Sips in Barcelona is heading up the takeover, which will see a €1m investment.

Founded in the 1930s, Boadas is famous for its Martinis, made using the ‘throwing’ technique. Founder Miguel Boadas learned his trade at Floridita in Havana, before opening his eponymous bar on Las Ramblas.

Caporale, a student of the bar’s history, aims to preserve Boadas’ traditions and even reflect some of its more famous patrons – the likes of Ernest Hemingway, Pablo Picasso and Sophia Loren – in the restoration of the décor.

As for the cocktails: “The Boadas Maritni is sacred,” said Caporale, who also plans to revive the original recipes created by the bar’s founder.

Meanwhile, owner and bartender of 50 years Jerónimo Vaquero Barea steps down from operations but retains a minor share in the bar.

Caporale told Drinks International: “Jerónimo always considered Boadas as a ‘son’ and we thought it was important for him to continue to be a part of it. Jeronimo can enjoy his retirement but be in contact to share important information about the history of the business.

“The direction we want to take it in is simple: we want to make it shine, to make Boadas even more of a destination and for it to be recognised for its heritage.”