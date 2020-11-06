DI's Global Bar Edition launches

06 November, 2020
By Hamish Smith

Drinks International's Global Bar Edition, which includes the official guide to The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020, has launched in digital form.

Once again, this takes a deep dive in the global bar business.

It hears from the people at the frontline, with the testimonies of 20 local leaders around the world, who tell their stories of the battle for the industry’s survival.

Expert analysis and comment pieces come from the likes of Jacob Briars, Lauren Mote, Kelsey Ramage, Dan Dove, Francois Monti, Moe Aljaff and Jackie Summers.

Alongside the official guide to The World's 50 Best Bars 2020, DI's Bars Editor Hamish Smith unpicks the ranking, offering analysis of what the results mean for the wider industry. 

